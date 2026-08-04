Greater Noida factory fire: 2 firefighters killed after wall collapse

A fire broke out at the ILJIN company in the Ecotech Industrial Area on Monday night. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

A sidewall and an iron beam collapsed as firefighters were extinguishing a blaze at an electronic chip manufacturing unit in Greater Noida, killing two firefighters and injuring three others, police said on Tuesday.

A fire broke out at the ILJIN company in the Ecotech Industrial Area on Monday night. Police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site and brought the blaze under control, officials said.

Five firefighters were injured in the collapse and taken to a hospital, where doctors declared fireman Rohit Yadav and Chief Constable Driver Tirthpal Singh dead, officials said.

Police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site and brought the blaze under control. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site and brought the blaze under control. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

The three injured personnel — Chief Constable Driver Rajpal Singh, Fireman Manish Kumar and Fireman Amit Kumar — are out of danger, officials said.