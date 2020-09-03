Inter-state drug racket busted in Greater Noida, 6 held with over 400 kg of contraband

During the action, 42 kg doda, 172 kg cannabis, 176 kg bhang and 10.5 kg hashish were recovered and six people involved in trafficking of drugs were arrested. (Express file photo)

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have busted an inter-state drug racket with the arrest of six people from Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida and seized over 400 kg of contraband worth more than Rs 3 crore, officials said on Thursday.

The racket was busted by police personnel from Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida on Wednesday. With this, a supply chain of drugs in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat besides western UP has been unearthed, they said.

“During the action, 42 kg doda, 172 kg cannabis, 176 kg bhang and 10.5 kg hashish were recovered and six people involved in trafficking of drugs were arrested. The seized contraband is worth Rs 3.36 crore,” a police spokesperson said.

Those arrested have been identified as Kaafil, Naeem, Radha Kishan Pandey, Mool Chand, Shivam Sharma and Tarun Chaudhary. They all are residents of adjoining Bulandshahr district, the official said.

A firearm along with some ammunition was also seized from Chaudhary, the official added.

The accused are notorious drug traffickers and have acquired wealth of crores by engaging in the illegal activities that have ruined the lives of many people, including school and college students, according to the police.

An FIR has been lodged at Beta 2 police station against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further proceedings are underway, the police said.

