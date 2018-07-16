Greater Noida: District Magistrate sets up committee to probe school ‘rape’

The child was allegedly sexually assaulted on July 12 by the school’s swimming pool lifeguard. (Representational Image) The child was allegedly sexually assaulted on July 12 by the school’s swimming pool lifeguard. (Representational Image)

Following reports of the alleged sexual assault of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl at a prominent school in Greater Noida, the district magistrate (DM) of Gautam Budh Nagar has issued a notice stating that a committee will be set up to investigate if the school followed the stipulated safety requirements. The child was allegedly sexually assaulted on July 12 by the school’s swimming pool lifeguard.

According to official sources, the committee will constitute the ADM (administration), an official recommended by the district’s Chief Health Officer, a district school inspector, and officials from the regional transport and fire departments.

It has been mandated to enquire into and provide inputs on whether the school followed standard safety procedure and guidelines, whether CCTV cameras have been operational in all areas of the school, and whether review guidelines issued by the CBSE and the state government have been followed.

The committee has been asked to submit its report in 15 days. The DM also wrote a letter to principals of all schools in his jurisdiction, and called for a meeting with them on July 17 to find out if they are following the review guidelines.

SHO, Surajpur police station, Manoj Kumar Pant had said, “A complaint was registered for rape and violation of the POCSO Act. We went to the crime scene with the family. We will be receiving CCTV footage from the school.”

