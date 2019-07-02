Greater Noida: Cop’s pistol seized, uniform torn during clash in Dankaur

A sub-inspector’s uniform was torn and his pistol stolen, allegedly by an unruly mob following police intervention in a land dispute between two groups of villagers in Greater Noida’s Dankaur Sunday night. Police said they received information about a dispute between residents of Makanpur village in UP and Sheikhpur in Haryana’s Palwal and visited the spot.

“There was a problem regarding alleged sand mining on a portion of land falling at the junction of Haryana and UP. The two villages are located on either side. An argument was taking place between groups from both villages, which escalated and the crowd attacked the sub-inspector from Dankaur police station. Almost 50 people have been named in the FIR,” said Awaneesh Kumar Singh, Circle Officer (Dadri).

The mob allegedly used sticks and rods and left only after reinforcements arrived at the spot. Almost all accused mentioned in the FIR belong to the Haryana village. The FIR has been filed under IPC sections 353 (deterring public servant from discharging duty), among other relevant sections.