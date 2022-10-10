scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Greater Noida: Class 5 student dies after alleged beating by teacher

A Class 5 student died during treatment after he was allegedly beaten by a teacher at a private school in Greater Noida last week, said the police Monday. The 12-year-old boy was allegedly beaten by the teacher after he failed a test. Several other students were reportedly struck on their hands a few times.

They said he was initially taken to a hospital in Dadri, after which he was shifted to LNJP Hospital in Delhi, where he died.

Ram Badan Singh, DCP (Central), said, “The mother of the child informed the police at the Badalpur station that her son was beaten by the teacher because of which he was hurt. He died late on Saturday evening. A case has been registered at the Badalpur station and four teams have been sent to find him.”

A case has been filed under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 10:23:25 am
