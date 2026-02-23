5-year-old found dead in ditch a week after he went missing in Greater Noida

Almost a week after a five-year-old boy went missing while playing near a temple in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh, his body was discovered in a ditch opposite to the temple on Monday, police said.

The child has been identified as Ishu. “After he went missing, an FIR was registered at Bisrakh police station and a search operation was launched,” an officer said.

Station House Officer, Bisrakh, Krishn Gopal Sharma, said that locals found the body floating in the sewer water. “It is a ditch in which sewage water is collected. The parents of the child are daily wagers and were at work when he, prima facie, fell in the ditch in the morning,” the SHO said.