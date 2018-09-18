Greater Noida buildings collapse: Two months later, few takers for Shahberi plots

Two buildings collapsed in Shahberi village in July. Two buildings collapsed in Shahberi village in July.

Two months after two buildings collapsed in Greater Noida’s Shahberi village, killing nine people, the sale of plots in the village has plummeted, according to the sub-registrar at Dadri tehsil.

The Indian Express had earlier reported on the transition of this freehold-land into a hub of unauthorised construction of multi-storey residential buildings since 2011. Buyers who could not afford to buy flats in Delhi or in Noida high-rise towers flocked to Shahberi, where they could purchase a 2BHK flat for Rs 21 lakh.

Records from the registry department accessed by The Indian Express showed that in the three months preceding the July 17 incident, 641 buyers had invested in either a plot or a flat in the village. “There is nothing happening there anymore. There has been a drastic reduction in the sale activities ever since the incident,” said sub-registrar Dadri tehsil Pradeep Asthana.

Two months after the incident, Asthana said that the office sees about one or two sales a day now. Residents further said that the builders are still absconding and many have not been able to contact them since the collapse.

Some buyers are fighting individual legal battles to recover their losses. Nupur Wadera had booked a flat in JP Hite in March and has payed seven EMI installments of Rs 13,000 till date. She has 30 years of EMI left. JP Hite was sealed in the week following the collapse by the GNIDA.

Wadera is now fighting a multi-pronged battle. “A complaint was filed in RERA on August 21, a hearing for which is scheduled for November. An FIR has been filed against the builder and the finance agency which gave the loan; and a complaint will also be filed with the RBI asking on what basis loans should be given to home-buyers,” said Ashish, Wadera’s friend.

Abhinav Khare, a resident of Siddharth Apartment 1, added that a major concern for many residents is that no safety inspection has been undertaken in other buildings in the locality, to check if they are similarly hazardous.

According to ADM(E) Diwakar Singh, the magisterial inquiry into the collapse has been submitted to the DM. “It has been recommended that action be taken against all officials of the GNIDA who were responsible to regulate construction since 2011. Another committee has now been constituted by Meerut Commissioner Anita Meshram to conduct an inquiry,” he said.

The administration has been in a flux with a number of top officials who were working on this case transferred since the incident.

“Nothing seems to be happening here. The two sealed buildings have not been demolished and they continue to be hazardous – no safety inspection, no conversation about regularising the settlement, and nothing about our future…,” he said.

