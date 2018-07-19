Greater Noida buildings collapse: Ninth body found, rescue operations continue amid little hopes

According to NDRF Deputy Commandant Begraj Meena, 60 per cent of the rescue operations have been completed and can be expected to be wrapped up by Friday morning. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) According to NDRF Deputy Commandant Begraj Meena, 60 per cent of the rescue operations have been completed and can be expected to be wrapped up by Friday morning. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

On the second morning of rescue operations at the site of the building collapse at Shahberi, Greater Noida, the hopes of rescuing anybody alive from under the debris are running low.

A ninth body was retrieved at 6:35 am on Thursday and was identified as Naushad, a 27-year-old youth from Faizabad, who was working at the construction site of the under-construction building. The last two bodies were found at around 8:30 the previous night.

In the morning, bulldozers were at work clearing away the debris. According to NDRF Deputy Commandant Begraj Meena, 60 per cent of the rescue operations have been completed and can be expected to be wrapped up by Friday morning. “We have removed the bodies of all the members of the family living in a flat in an upper storey of the building. Yesterday, upto a point we were cutting through floors of the building to find trapped bodies. But currently what we’re working with is a thick pile of rubble. We are clearing that away and members of the force are looking out for any body in the midst of it,” said Meena.

Also Read | Greater Noida buildings collapse: A race against time — in the dark, then under a harsh sun

He also said all nine bodies found so far, have been retrieved from the completed building which was the first to collapse.

Also Read | Many alarm bells, but no one listened

According to a senior NDRF officer, the biggest challenge being faced currently is the tangle of iron rods in the debris which are obstructing the movement of the bulldozers and their ability to scoop up the rubble. “We are using bolt-cutters to cut the rods to make it easier to navigate them,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd