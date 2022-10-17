Greater Noida: Boy dies after being beaten up by teacher; autopsy report shows internal bleeding, say police

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have arrested a teacher in connection with the death of a 12-year-old boy, who was allegedly beaten up for failing a test at a Greater Noida school. According to the police, four teams were dispatched after the teacher absconded.

The teacher had been cooperating with the police investigation after he was found last Tuesday. His arrest, under an FIR filed under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), comes in the wake of a post-mortem report of the boy from the LNJP Hospital.

Ram Badan Singh, DCP, Central Noida, said: “According to the report, the child died due to internal bleeding in the brain, although there are no antemortem injuries that would have directly caused it.”

Singh added, “The teacher has been arrested since the child had gone to school healthy (last Friday), and this had happened after he was beaten. It is possible that the stress of the beating might have caused it…”

The child, Prince, as well as the teacher both hail from Bambawar village. Prince’s family had alleged that he was barely conscious when he was picked up.

Prince’s cousin Manoj said the family had to run from pillar to post before they could admit him to LNJP Hospital. “The doctors at Naveen Hospital in Dadri took a CT scan and referred him to a bigger hospital at around 4 pm. We went to Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia, and G B Pant Hospitals before we finally found a hospital with a bed available,” said Manoj.

According to the scan report, Prince suffered intraparenchymal bleeding or bleeding inside the brain along with cerebral edema, a buildup of fluid within the brain that can cause swelling.