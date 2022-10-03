From planning perspective, Greater Noida better than Noida: CEO Ritu Maheshwari

From infrastructure, sanitation to connectivity, IAS officer and Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari, who took on the additional portfolio of Greater Noida CEO, laid out the priorities that the Greater Noida Authority would have to focus on in the coming days.

Speaking to the press, the CEO explained the differences between Noida proper and Greater Noida in terms of potential development. “From the planning perspective, Greater Noida is actually better than Noida itself. Though it is a bit behind Noida in terms of development, it is also smaller, which means it can be developed faster. It can potentially even be better than Noida in some ways.”

With regard to what Greater Noida is aspiring to, she said, “It should reflect the idea of a ‘smart city’ with online facilities wherever possible to attract investors. The land bank should be developed as well, along with the income of the Authority. We need to focus on providing transparent services while connecting with the public… while proper maintenance and sanitation of the city also needs to be carried out.”

The Greater Noida Authority also issued a statement saying that the CEO had given instructions for a tender for QR code-based garbage pickup, with penalties if the selected agency is negligent. The Public Health Department was also directed to examine Indore’s sanitation model. The CEO had also taken issue with the 2.5 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at Lakhnawali, directing a penalty against the agency concerned along with increased pace of waste processing. Instructions were also given to set up 50 health ATMs and four community health centres.

She also added that ITMS- equipped cameras would also be deployed in Greater Noida after surveying appropriate locations to deploy these such as areas with high traffic, law and order issues, or public health importance, while she would also monitor projects such as the Greater Noida Gangajal project.

Speaking on connectivity improvement in Greater Noida, the CEO said, “We are finalising tenders for feeder buses as well as bus shelters with associated branding… the Metro will also have to be improved. An additional line from Botanical Garden as well as expansion of the Aqua line will have to be approved at the ministry level.”

On winter and the expected spike in pollution, Maheshwari said action would be taken in line with the UP Pollution Control Board directions at the time.