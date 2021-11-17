Greater Noida bans construction for four days to curb pollution

Construction in Greater Noida has been banned for four days starting Wednesday as a pollution control measure.

According to Greater Noida Industrial Authority officials, construction in all areas of Greater Noida will be halted for the next four days from Wednesday onwards. The decision was taken Tuesday in a meeting held following the suggestions by the Air Quality Management Commission to take effective steps for pollution curb in NCR.

As per ACEO Deep Chandra, residential, commercial, builder projects, road resurfacing and any other form of construction will not be allowed. Those carrying out the activities have been asked to keep their construction material covered, officials said. Cement mixers and diesel generators will also be banned from use during this period, said officials.

Action will be taken as per National Green Tribunal Norms against those found violating the order. A heavy fine will also be imposed against those who are found to be burning garbage or waste in open.

The Authority has written a letter to National Power Corporation Ltd to ensure there is a regular supply of electricity during this period so that people do not have to use diesel generators. Two water sprinklers have also been borrowed from the Fire Department. Anti smog guns will be used in areas where dust is collecting in large quantities.