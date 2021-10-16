Greater Noida Authority to build guest house for workers

The Greater Noida Authority will build a 180 bed guest house-cum-shelter home, out of which 84 beds will be for the labourers.

According to officials, in the industrial area of Greater Noida, a large number of people come looking for jobs and are unable to afford expensive rents. The guest house will be an inexpensive alternative for the workers, said officials.

The building will come up in Ecotech’s Sector 3, which has a number of companies and offices in the area. A tender of Rs 3.10 crore will be released by the Authority and a pre-qualification bid will take place next month.

The facility will have 84 beds for the labourers. A seperate men’s hostel will be able to accommodate 48 persons while 36 women will be staying in another hostel. The beds will be available for a nominal fee, said officials. Built over an area of 3,500 sq metre, the facility will also have an affordable dhaba, seperate washrooms apart from other amenities.

A 96-bed shelter home will also come up as part of the same project. As winter is approaching, many homeless persons would be looking to shift in a temporary accommodation, said officials. The one-storey shelter home will have seperate 48 beds each for men and women and will have all basic facilities, officials said.