Greater Noida Authority announces tender for new road to ease congestion at Pari Chowk

The Greater Noida Authority has announced that a tender will soon be issued for the construction of a 60-metre-long road between Noida and Greater Noida, connecting Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park-3 and Noida’s Sector 146 and 147. According to Noida Authority officials, the road is expected to ease congestion during peak traffic hours at Pari Chowk.

Pari Chowk serves as a hub connecting Greater Noida, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and the Yamuna Expressway. Greater Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari has given instructions to issue a tender for the work within one month.

Earlier, the project had been stalled due to the non-availability of land, specifically near the Hindon River. A bridge is also under construction over the river. CEO Maheshwari had visited the spot on November 10 and had given instructions for the construction work to be expedited.

A meeting was also held at the time with the Noida and Greater Noida Authority, the construction agency Setu Nigam, as well as farmers owning land in the area, to expedite the construction of approach roads on both sides. Pre-qualification bids for the tender for the project will open on December 15 and is estimated to cost around Rs 34.77 crore.

This is one of 28 upcoming projects, valued at around Rs 84 crore, for which tenders will also be prepared and issued, including the construction of several community centres, “smart” villages, reinforced concrete drains and road resurfacing.