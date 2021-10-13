Greater Noida Authority launches programme against communicable diseases

The Greater Noida Authority (GNIDA) has launched a ‘Dastak’ Abhiyan’ to carry out measures against communicable diseases.

GNIDA has formed 36 teams that will be involved in spraying and fogging in the target areas to prevent diseases like malaria, dengue among others.

According to officials, the programme will commence on October 18th. More than 124 villages will be covered under the plan and anti-larvae spraying will take place. Nearly 1200 employees will be involved in cleaning drains since the diseases are majority spread through open sources of pollution.

The authority is also planning to also increase the use of mechanised spraying during the course of the programme. A schedule of the area and date-wise fogging will be prepared by a senior official which will be uploaded on the Authority website for public access.

The officials have launched a helpline and locals can contact the Integrated Control Room if fogging is not carried out in the designated area as per schedule. Data will also be prepared regarding the sources providing water to villages to ensure the access is clean and there is no water being collected in drains or open areas.