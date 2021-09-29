Greater Noida Authority to display history of Ganga on master reservoir

Greater Noida Authority will be carrying out beautification of master reservoir to depict history of Ganga river. According to officials, a project is being undertaken to supply ‘gangajal’ to villages in Greater Noida by accessing supply through Ganga canal. The construction team has been directed to paint the walls and structure to raise awareness about Ganga river.

A review of the project was undertaken by Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) CEO Narendra Bhushan on Tuesday. The engineers have been asked to portray the entire history of Ganga river on the reservoir walls to make people aware of its ‘purity’.

The compound’s boundary area will also be filled with green cover in order to make it appear attractive, said officials.

The project has been undertaken to provide 85 cu sec of Ganga water to Greater Noida villages. The use of hard water will come down once the scheme, worth Rs 8,000 crore, is implemented.

The project is currently in its final phase and the entire supply is set to be complete by the end of this year. Most of the pipelines have laid down while connection is yet to be made, officials said.