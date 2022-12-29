Greater Noida Authority earmarks funds for second phase of Jewar airport, expansion of Aqua Line

During the Board Meeting of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) Wednesday, a decision was taken to invest Rs 416 crore in the extension of the Aqua Line Metro from Depot Station, where it currently terminates, to Bodaki.

This has come after the approval of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the route by the Authority. The DPR will also be sent to the Centre as well, after the approval of the State Government. According to officials, efforts will also be made to obtain financial assistance through the PM Gati Shakti initiative, which is already assisting with multiple infrastructure projects in Noida and Greater Noida.

Bodaki is also the site of the proposed multimodal transport hub, which is intended to integrate metro, rail, interstate bus, and other transport facilities.

Officials say that the length of this proposed extension will be about 2.6 km, which will be an elevated metro route.

Initially, the route will run with four metro bogies and will be increased based on requirements.

Further, a sum of Rs 453 crore has been earmarked by GNIDA for the construction of the second phase of the airport at Jewar.

The first instalment, amounting to Rs 113 crore, will be paid shortly and will be funded via a loan. GNIDA holds a 12.5 per cent stake in the airport.