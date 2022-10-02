scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Greater Noida Authority CEO takes stock

The CEO gave directions for implementation of the Greater Noida Phase 2 and asked for the master plan to be prepared as soon as possible. Instructions were also given for the cancellation of land allotments in case of allottees with outstanding dues, as well as the completion of public health schemes on time.

Officials were directed to prevent possible encroachment in the notified Phase 2 of Greater Noida.

Having taken over as the Greater Noida CEO, IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari held the first meeting with additional CEOs and senior officials of the Authority on Friday morning.

The economic position of the Authority was a topic of discussion, with the CEO criticising its low income and budgetary expenditure.  The various departments of the Authority were asked to identify vacant plots and allot them in various schemes, while also speeding up land acquisition proceedings. Officials were directed to prevent possible encroachment in the notified Phase 2 of Greater Noida.

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 01:45:46 am
