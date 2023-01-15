Greater Noida apartment lift stuck, leaves 12 stranded

A lift at an apartment in Greater Noida was stuck between two floors on Friday night, leaving around 12 people stranded inside.

A police officer in Greater Noida said that the lift at a commercial building in the Alpha 1 area was stuck for around 15 to 20 minutes and the people inside were unhurt and rescued. The officer said that too many people had entered the lift resulting in a technical issue and it was jammed. The incident occurred around 8.30- 9 pm on Friday. Students of a coaching centre for competitive exams on the seventh floor in the same building were inside the lift, the police officer said.

A mechanic was called and the students were helped out of the lift, he added. In video footage, people are seen pushing the doors of the lift open as those who were in it climbed out.

No complaint or FIR has been registered, the officer said, adding that it seemed to be a problem of too many people in the lift at one time.

In a similar incident last month, a child was stuck in a lift in a Greater Noida residential society with CCTV footage from the incident showing the child trying to force the doors open. Two members of a Ghaziabad housing society’s Apartment Owners Association were also booked a little more than a month ago after three girls, around 8 years old, were stuck in a lift for around 25 minutes.