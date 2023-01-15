scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Greater Noida apartment lift stuck, leaves 12 stranded

A police officer in Greater Noida said that the lift at a commercial building in the Alpha 1 area was stuck for around 15 to 20 minutes and the people inside were unhurt and rescued.

A mechanic was called and the students were helped out of the lift, a police officer said

A lift at an apartment in Greater Noida was stuck between two floors on Friday night, leaving around 12 people stranded inside.

A police officer in Greater Noida said that the lift at a commercial building in the Alpha 1 area was stuck for around 15 to 20 minutes and the people inside were unhurt and rescued. The officer said that too many people had entered the lift resulting in a technical issue and it was jammed. The incident occurred around 8.30- 9 pm on Friday. Students of a coaching centre for competitive exams on the seventh floor in the same building were inside the lift, the police officer said.

A mechanic was called and the students were helped out of the lift, he added. In video footage, people are seen pushing the doors of the lift open as those who were in it climbed out.

No complaint or FIR has been registered, the officer said, adding that it seemed to be a problem of too many people in the lift at one time.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024
More from Delhi

In a similar incident last month, a child was stuck in a lift in a Greater Noida residential society with CCTV footage from the incident showing the child trying to force the doors open. Two members of a Ghaziabad housing society’s Apartment Owners Association were also booked a little more than a month ago after three girls, around 8 years old, were stuck in a lift for around 25 minutes.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 09:55 IST
Next Story

PSG to explore alternatives as Paris mayor says Parc des Princes not for sale

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close