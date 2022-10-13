Greater Noida: After announcement of cleanliness drive, GNIDA flags issues in Tugalpur village

In the wake of the cleanliness drive initiated by the Greater Noida Authority, the officials of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) highlighted issues in Tugalpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar. Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) Prerna Sharma, who visited the village, reprimanded the supervisor for the poor state of sanitation in the area and also directed action to be taken against him after encroachment was found in the local wedding hall.

The GNIDA said that only 11 out of the 15 sanitation workers posted to the village were present at around 8:15 am. Instructions were issued for all of them to be present to start the work by 6.30 am, with attendance being recorded on the spot via messages.

E and Y, the consulting agency, was also asked to survey the village in order to assign the sanitation workers and other necessities in proportion to the population of the village. The ACEO also said that a surprise inspection would take place later with strict action to be taken if the situation is not improved.

An awareness campaign was also conducted for the students in Sadopur village, sensitising them about the problems of single-use plastic and raising awareness about waste segregation.

GNIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari had flagged off on October 8 the ‘Safaigiri Abhiyan’ cleanliness drive, instructing the programme be implemented in the villages and industrial areas as well as the urban sectors.