Greater Noida: 51 booked for holding cricket match

A group of 51 people were booked for allegedly playing a cricket match at Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park area and violating lockdown norms.

Greater Noida Police were informed Friday that local matches were being held and players had gathered at the Knowledge Park area to play. “The match was held without any permission. Teams had been formed and players were called without any authorising letter. The two main accused are the organisers Deepak Aggarwal and Nagik Khurana.

It is well known everyone has to maintain social distancing, and it is mandatory to wear masks. Yet there was a large crowd and no norms were being followed,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, DCP Zone 3, Greater Noida.

Officials said players were carrying kits and wearing jerseys, akin to a professional tournament. Organisers had set up a tent and a common snacks and refreshment table. One section of the tent had laptops set up along with microphones for announcements. The players and staff could be seen sitting next to each other without social distancing, an official said. Locals said the tournament was due to go on for a week if it wasn’t for police intervention.

An FIR was lodged under IPC sections 188, 269 and 270 and provisions under the Epidemic Diseases Act. The 51 persons were arrested and granted bail in a few hours. The current imposition of Cr PC section 144 includes ban on social, political, cultural or sports gatherings.

