Greater Noida: 2 dead, 1 injured as scaffolding gives way

Two labourers died after a makeshift structure gave way at an under-construction building in Greater Noida Tuesday, said police. The men, Kishori (28) and Ajay Malik (36), fell from the 13th floor of the ATS Pristine 2 building while they were applying plaster. They fell on another man, Bhanu Pratap Mehta, who works as a junior engineer at the site. He sustained injuries.

Police said Kishori and Malik were rushed to Kailash Hospital, where Malik was declared dead on arrival. Kishori died during treatment. Pratap is admitted to the ICU and his condition is critical, said police.

“We received information that two labourers fell after the scaffolding they were working on broke. An engineer was also injured. Two people have died, while one person is receiving treatment,” said Arvind Pathak, SHO, Knowledge Park.

Bhanu’s brother K S Rawat said: “He is in the ICU and doctors are saying he is critical. It appears he received injuries to his jaw.”

ATS officials did not respond to calls and messages.