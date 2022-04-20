Not uncommon to shift graves when they cause obstruction to development: Delhi HC on transfer of graveyard claimed by Waqf Board

Declining to interfere with the transfer of a graveyard, which is one of the 123 properties claimed by the Delhi Waqf Board, to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police by the Centre, the Delhi High Court Monday said it was not uncommon for graves “to be shifted wherever they cause an obstruction” to any developmental activity.

“Graveyards are also shifted. There is no big difficulty about it,” observed the division bench of acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla, while dismissing the board’s appeal against a single-bench order that last month had refused to stay the transfer of property to the ITBP on the grounds that the land would still remain in possession of the central government.

Senior advocate Sanjoy Ghose, representing the board, earlier submitted that the Centre also has allowed the ITBP to raise construction on the graveyard and asked whether restitution would be possible tomorrow: “How can there be restitution in such cases? Today public money will be spent on making a building, but tomorrow if lordships hold in our favour, what will happen?”

The court said, “The submission of Mr Ghose that the land in question was being used as a burial ground and, therefore, it would not be possible to restore the same in the eventuality of the writ petition succeeding, has no force since it is not uncommon for graves to be shifted wherever they cause an obstruction in the development activity.”

Refusing interim relief to the board, Justice Yashwant Varma on March 9 had said it is not a case where the subject land has been fettered away or alienated so as to cause irreparable loss or injury.

The division bench Wednesday said, “We are not inclined to interfere with the same since it is an interim order and the rights of the appellant have been sufficiently protected.”

The single bench last month had issued notice to the Centre on Board’s petition related to the 123 properties — mainly mosques and Muslim graveyards – which were denotified from the land acquisition process in 2014 and were to be reverted to the Waqf Board.

Though the 123 properties were to be reverted in 2014, the Indraprastha Vishwa Hindu Parishad had challenged the government notification leading to a court order according to which the Centre was to take a decision after giving an opportunity of hearing to stakeholders.

The government in 2016 had constituted a one-member committee for the purpose which submitted its report in 2017. In August 2018, the government appointed a two-member committee for the same purpose and in November 2021, the Delhi Development Authority issued a public notice inviting representations from the public with regard to the properties. The Centre on March 9 told the court that the report of the one-member committee was rejected on account of being inconclusive, and opposed the request for sharing it with the Waqf Board.

In the petition filed before the single bench through advocate Wajeeh Shafiq, the Waqf Board said the report of the one-member committee was never made public, and argued that there is no provision for recalling the order of withdrawal from the acquisition.

While the process of making a decision regarding the properties is still pending before the committee constituted by the Centre, the Waqf Board has told the court that those properties which are on the list are being given by the Centre to other agencies like the ITBP.

Stating that the properties are religious in nature and that it is a stakeholder in the matter, the Waqf Board through the petition has sought a copy of the one-man committee report, quashing the decisions taken by the Centre based on that report, and thereafter taking a fresh decision after affording it a reasonable opportunity of hearing.