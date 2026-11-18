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After the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi remained in the ‘Severe’ and ‘Very Poor’ categories for around 10 days, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as the index showed some improvement.
Stage III of GRAP was invoked on November 6.
The relief, however, may be short-lived, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a decline in wind speed to around 10 kmph over the next few days.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi’s AQI stood at 198 at 9 pm on Tuesday, placing it in the ‘Moderate’ category. Noida and Ghaziabad recorded ‘Moderate’ AQI at 155 and 173 respectively. The AQI in Gurugram (278) and Faridabad (222) was in the ‘Poor’ category.
What changes?
According to CAQM officials, all measures under GRAP Stages I and II will continue to remain in force. These include a ban on the burning of coal and firewood, curbs on the use of diesel generator sets, higher parking fees, measures to control road dust and penalties for vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control Certificates.
With GRAP Stage III having been revoked, schools are no longer required to conduct hybrid classes up to Class V.
An official said restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles in Delhi, as well as in high-density districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar have been withdrawn.
However, restrictions on major dust-generating and air-polluting construction and demolition activities across the NCR are in place. These measures are also part of the Delhi government’s Winter Action Plan, which remains in force until January 31.
Private and government offices in Delhi and neighbouring regions will still have to ensure that 50 per cent of their workforce work from home.
What led to the improvement?
Favourable meteorological conditions, particularly stronger surface winds, wind direction and a higher mixing depth, have aided the dispersion of pollutants over Delhi, contributing to the improvement in air quality, an official said.
According to the IMD, the ventilation index, which indicates the atmosphere’s capacity to disperse pollutants, stood at 6,200 m²/s on Tuesday, indicating favourable conditions for pollutant dispersal. The mixing depth was around 1,500 metres, while surface winds of up to 20 kmph from the southwest prevailed over the national capital.
The southwesterly winds also meant that Delhi was relatively less exposed to emissions of stubble burning that can affect the AQI as sustained northwesterly winds carry smoke from farm fires towards the city. Strong winds have prevailed over Delhi over the past few days, helping disperse accumulated pollutants.
However, meteorological conditions are expected to become less favourable over the next few days, with wind speeds likely to drop to around 10 kmph. The ventilation index is also forecast to decline from 6,200 m²/s on Tuesday to 4,000 m²/s on Wednesday, 2,500 m²/s on Thursday and 1,200 m²/s on Friday.
Lower wind speeds reduce the atmosphere’s capacity to disperse pollutants, increasing the likelihood of their accumulation closer to the surface. The mixing depth is also expected to decline from 1,500 metres on Tuesday to around 1,100-1,200 metres over the following days.