After the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi remained in the ‘Severe’ and ‘Very Poor’ categories for around 10 days, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as the index showed some improvement.

Stage III of GRAP was invoked on November 6.

The relief, however, may be short-lived, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a decline in wind speed to around 10 kmph over the next few days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi’s AQI stood at 198 at 9 pm on Tuesday, placing it in the ‘Moderate’ category. Noida and Ghaziabad recorded ‘Moderate’ AQI at 155 and 173 respectively. The AQI in Gurugram (278) and Faridabad (222) was in the ‘Poor’ category.