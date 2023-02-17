GRAP stage-2 kicks in as AQI deteriorates in Delhi

With the air quality taking a turn for the worse, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed restrictions under stage-2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which includes a ban on the use of diesel generator sets.

On Thursday, the AQI was 270 in the ‘poor’ category, having deteriorated from a figure of 190 on Wednesday, going by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletins.

Restrictions under stage-2 of GRAP set in from Thursday evening. It also includes a ban on the use of coal and firewood in restaurants, besides recommending an increase in parking fees to discourage the use of private vehicles, and augmenting bus and Metro services.

According to a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Thursday, the AQI is set to deteriorate and be in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on account of calm conditions and low wind speed.

The CPCB data showed that the city’s 24-hour average AQI at 9 am on Friday was 361 in the ‘very poor’ category. Some monitoring stations recorded AQI in the ‘severe’ category, between 401 and 500, on Friday. At Anand Vihar, for instance, the AQI was 436, while it was 415 at Shadipur and 407 at Vivek Vihar.

Earlier this month, the CAQM revoked restrictions under stage-2 of GRAP which had been in place from October 19 last year. Stage-1 of GRAP has been in place in Delhi-NCR since October 5, and includes enforcing guidelines on dust mitigation measures as well as mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads.