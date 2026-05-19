GRAP I curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI turns ‘poor’

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As the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi deteriorated to “poor” category on Tuesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR has imposed stage I of Graded Response Action Plan in the Capital.
In an order dated May 19, the CAQM cited IITM/IMD and said, “The AQI of Delhi has shown increasing trend and recorded as 208 (‘Poor’ Category) today. Further, the forecast by IMD/ IITM indicates AQI to remain in ‘Poor’ category in coming days.”
Further, CAQM said, “The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decides to invoke all actions under Stage-I (‘Poor’ Air Quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect.
Actions under Stage-I of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the extant GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-I.”
GRAP Stage I measures include: Proper implementation of dust mitigation measures, no illegal waste dumping in open areas, periodic mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads, regular lifting of municipal construction and hazardous waste from dump sites. Apart from that, other measures include intensification of the use of anti-smog guns and dust suppression measure, enforcement of prohibition on open burning of biomass and municipal solid waste, strict vigilance and enforcement of pollution norm of vehicles as well as complete ban on coal or firewood in tandoors in hotels, restuarants and open eateries and usage of only electric or clean fuel-has based applications in hotels, restaurants and open eateries.
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