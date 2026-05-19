GRAP I curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI turns ‘poor’

As the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi deteriorated to “poor” category on Tuesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR has imposed stage I of Graded Response Action Plan in the Capital.

In an order dated May 19, the CAQM cited IITM/IMD and said, “The AQI of Delhi has shown increasing trend and recorded as 208 (‘Poor’ Category) today. Further, the forecast by IMD/ IITM indicates AQI to remain in ‘Poor’ category in coming days.”

Further, CAQM said, “The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decides to invoke all actions under Stage-I (‘Poor’ Air Quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect.