scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Painting, polishing and varnishing aren’t allowed either under Delhi pollution curbs

In a recent order, the CAQM noted that painting, polishing and varnishing “cannot be treated as non-polluting” since they create volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that are harmful to health.

Apart from projects related to sanitation and water supply, hospitals, metro rail services, linear public projects like highways, roads and flyovers, airports, defence-related projects and railway services, construction and demolition activities are banned in the National Capital Region (NCR). (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Painting, polishing and varnishing will now be included under restrictions on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, according to an order issued recently by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) that is currently in place in Delhi-NCR, a ban on construction and demolition activities, except for certain projects, is in place. Under this stage, “non-polluting/non-dust generating activities” like plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, and interior decoration are permitted.

The CAQM’s order, dated November 9, said painting, polishing and varnishing “cannot be treated as non-polluting” since they create volatile organic compounds (VOCs). “Moreover, VOCs have high vapour pressure, are relatively unstable at room temperature, and if not contained they will float into the air in their gaseous state. VOCs are characterised as a big source of both indoor and outdoor air pollution. Frequent exposure to VOCs is associated with adverse health effects such as respiratory irritation etc. and can cause harm to human health,” the order noted.

It added that these activities may further increase the toxicity of air when the air quality index (AQI) reaches the ‘severe’ or ‘severe +’ category. Hence, painting, polishing and varnishing activities are also to be stopped at construction sites when Stage-III of GRAP is invoked. Since October 29, GRAP Stage-III has been in place in the Capital.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...Premium
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrowerPremium
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrower
Other reads |6.3 lakh posters, banners removed ahead of Delhi MCD polls

Apart from projects related to sanitation and water supply, hospitals, metro rail services, linear public projects like highways, roads and flyovers, airports, defence-related projects and railway services, construction and demolition activities are banned in the National Capital Region (NCR).

More from Delhi

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category with a 24-hour average AQI of 309 at 9 am. At most monitoring stations, the 24-hour average was in the ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ categories at 9 am on Monday. A forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Sunday indicates that the air quality is set to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday and Tuesday, and can improve to be in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 11:09:43 am
Next Story

Varun Dhawan jumps down from stage to help sick fan at Bhediya event: ‘He’s literally the best’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement