Painting, polishing and varnishing aren’t allowed either under Delhi pollution curbs

Painting, polishing and varnishing will now be included under restrictions on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, according to an order issued recently by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) that is currently in place in Delhi-NCR, a ban on construction and demolition activities, except for certain projects, is in place. Under this stage, “non-polluting/non-dust generating activities” like plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, and interior decoration are permitted.

The CAQM’s order, dated November 9, said painting, polishing and varnishing “cannot be treated as non-polluting” since they create volatile organic compounds (VOCs). “Moreover, VOCs have high vapour pressure, are relatively unstable at room temperature, and if not contained they will float into the air in their gaseous state. VOCs are characterised as a big source of both indoor and outdoor air pollution. Frequent exposure to VOCs is associated with adverse health effects such as respiratory irritation etc. and can cause harm to human health,” the order noted.

It added that these activities may further increase the toxicity of air when the air quality index (AQI) reaches the ‘severe’ or ‘severe +’ category. Hence, painting, polishing and varnishing activities are also to be stopped at construction sites when Stage-III of GRAP is invoked. Since October 29, GRAP Stage-III has been in place in the Capital.

Apart from projects related to sanitation and water supply, hospitals, metro rail services, linear public projects like highways, roads and flyovers, airports, defence-related projects and railway services, construction and demolition activities are banned in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category with a 24-hour average AQI of 309 at 9 am. At most monitoring stations, the 24-hour average was in the ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ categories at 9 am on Monday. A forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Sunday indicates that the air quality is set to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday and Tuesday, and can improve to be in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday.