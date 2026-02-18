GRAP 2 curbs revoked in Delhi as AQI improves

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Light rain, a clear sky, warmer nights and stronger winds helped improve Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to revoke anti-pollution curbs under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II. However, preventive measures under Stage I will continue across NCR.
Stage I and II of GRAP are in force since October 14 and 19 last year, respectively.
In its order, issued Wednesday evening, the CAQM said Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 214 (Poor) at 4 pm – a slight dip from Tuesday’s 249 (Poor) – and forecasts by the IMD and IITM indicate the AQI is likely to remain in the “poor” to “moderate” category in the coming days.
Based on this review, the sub-committee on GRAP decided to revoke its October 19, 2025 order that had invoked Stage II actions.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Noida recorded an AQI of 232 and Gurgaon 264, both in Poor categories. On Tuesday, Noida had recorded an AQI of 234 and Gurgaon 225, also in Poor category.
Stage I of GRAP, activated when the AQI falls in the Poor category (201-300), focuses on taking preventive steps such as strict enforcement of dust control at construction sites, mechanised road sweeping and water sprinkling, proper waste disposal, and intensified checks on polluting vehicles and industries.
Light rain was witnessed in parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 15.8 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees above the season’s average. The day temperature dropped to 21.1 degrees Celsius from 30.9 degrees Celsius a day earlier, which is below the season’s normal of 24.4 degrees Celsius.
The IMD recorded very light rainfall of 0.2 mm during the day.
