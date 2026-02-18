GRAP 2 curbs revoked in Delhi as AQI improves

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Noida recorded an AQI of 232 and Gurgaon 264, both in Poor categories (ANI Photo)

Light rain, a clear sky, warmer nights and stronger winds helped improve Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to revoke anti-pollution curbs under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II. However, preventive measures under Stage I will continue across NCR.

Stage I and II of GRAP are in force since October 14 and 19 last year, respectively.

In its order, issued Wednesday evening, the CAQM said Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 214 (Poor) at 4 pm – a slight dip from Tuesday’s 249 (Poor) – and forecasts by the IMD and IITM indicate the AQI is likely to remain in the “poor” to “moderate” category in the coming days.