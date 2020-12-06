Granthi at RK Puram gurdwara hit on the head with tabla, dies

A man who worked as a granthi at a gurdwara in RK Puram was killed while performing kirtan, police said Saturday.

A man who worked as a granthi at a gurdwara in RK Puram was killed while performing kirtan, police said Saturday, adding that the victim, Ravinder Singh, was thrashed with a tabla by the accused, also a granthi.

Both the victim and the accused lived in the staff quarters at the gurdwara. The incident took place on Friday morning, around 8.30 am at the RK Puram Sector 6 gurdwara.

Granthis read the Guru Granth Sahib and are caretakers of the gurdwara.

Police said Ravinder got into a fight with Darshan, the accused, who allegedly hit him multiple times on the head with a tabla.

The victim’s family claimed Darshan was jealous of Ravinder’s wealth and his job as he was the head granthi at the gurdwara. He had been working there for the last 16 years.

DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, “Ravinder’s wife Maninder Kaur came to save her husband but she was also hit and sustained injuries to her eye. The crime team has inspected the spot and collected evidence.”

The couple were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment and Ravinder succumbed to his injuries Saturday.

The victim’s family alleged Darshan had attacked Ravinder a few months ago as well.

“How can a man kill inside the gurdwara? This is not the first time he has attacked my family. A few months ago, we filed a complaint against him when he tried to kill our father. Police came here but the gurdwara committee told us to resolve the issue. They should have removed Darshan from here,” alleged Lakhvinder, Ravinder’s daughter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd