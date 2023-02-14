Grandson held for killing 90-year-old woman in Delhi’s Prem Nagar

A 30-year-old man who allegedly killed his 90-year-old grandmother at her house in Rohini’s Prem Nagar, Delhi, has been arrested, officials said on Tuesday.

The police who reached the spot on Sunday saw the deceased, Raisa, lying unconscious in the room. They collected the exhibits. “On prima facie examination of the body, no external injuries were seen,” said DCP(Rohini) Guriqbal Sidhu.

Shahrukh, 30, who works as a painter on a contract basis, has been arrested, the police said.

“Prima facie it seems that there was a fight between the father and his son and the elderly woman tried to intervene. As a result, the grandson hit the woman and she collapsed,” said a senior police officer.

The body of the woman has been kept at the mortuary of SGM Hospital. The postmortem of the deceased was carried out and a case was registered under sections 302 (murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, based on the statement of her son Afroj.