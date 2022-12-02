Graffiti sprayed on JNU walls, admin calls it ‘exclusivist tendencies’, orders inquiry

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration ordered an inquiry after graffiti was sprayed on the walls in the university’s School of International Studies and doors of some faculty members, referring to “exclusivist tendencies”.

On Thursday, the administration took note of graffiti sprayed on doors of some faculty members stating, “Go back to shakha” and other statements sprayed on walls in the School of International Studies. As of Thursday night, it was not known which student group – if any – created this graffiti.

The Acting Registrar issued a notice on Thursday evening stating that the Dean, School of International Studies, and the Grievances Committee have been asked to inquire and submit a report to the Vice-Chancellor.

“The Vice-Chancellor has taken a serious note of the incident of defacement of walls and faculty rooms by some unknown elements in SIS, JNU. The administration condemns these exclusivist tendencies on campus. Such incidents will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all,” states the notice.