‘Graduates are architects of Aatmanirbhar Bharat’: Vice-President at DU convocation

“Delhi University has indeed come a long way in its historic journey,” Vice-President of India C P Radhakrishnan remarked. (Photo: X/@CPR_VP)

“A degree is not just a certificate but a commitment,” Vice-President of India C P Radhakrishnan told more than 1.2 lakh graduating Delhi University students on Saturday while describing the moment as both a culmination and a beginning.

Addressing the 102nd Convocation of the University of Delhi as its Chancellor, he urged graduates to see their education as a pledge, “a commitment to serve society, to use one’s skills for the greater good, to live not only for oneself but also for the betterment of the nation, and above all, to uphold the principle of ‘Nation First-Rashtra Pratham.’”

The ceremony, attended by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, faculty members and dignitaries, marked the conferral of degrees on over 1.2 lakh students — a number, the Vice-President noted, that was “more than the population of many countries while reflecting on the vast academic footprint of the University.”