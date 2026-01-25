GPS-based location tagging, real-time photo capture: How Delhi Police’s eParikshan app is boosting security ahead of Republic Day

As part of enhanced security arrangements ahead of Monday’s Republic Day celebrations, the Central Range of Delhi Police has launched a comprehensive household and occupant verification drive in areas located along and around the Republic Day parade route. The initiative is supported by the newly introduced eParikshan mobile application, marking a major step towards technology-driven, proactive policing.

The primary objective of the drive is to carry out a complete and accurate census of all households in the sensitive parade route zone. This includes verification of residents, tenants, domestic helpers, and employees to ensure that every occupant is properly documented and verified. Police officers said a similar exercise conducted earlier in parts of North Delhi during the Independence Day period had yielded encouraging results by strengthening preventive security mechanisms.

To further enhance efficiency and transparency, the Delhi Police introduced the eParikshan mobile app, a fully digital platform that replaces the traditional paper-based verification system.

“The application enables real-time data collection, faster verification, and seamless coordination among police personnel, thereby contributing to a safer and more secure environment,” said Madhur Verma, Joint Commissioner of Police, Central Range.

The app empowers beat officers to collect and update premises and occupant details even in offline mode, ensuring uninterrupted field operations. Key technological features of the app include GPS-based location tagging, real-time photo capture, a unique premises identification number, transparent edit history with an audit trail, digital record management of approved, pending, and declined premises, report generation modules, and robust data security with controlled access.

The verification system follows a structured, role-based workflow that allows administrators, beat officers, and police station officers to perform their respective duties efficiently. Dedicated reporting tools also enable monitoring of criminal and declined cases using filters such as beat number, city, state, and date range.

The eParikshan App has already been successfully implemented in the Central Range of Delhi. According to police officers, over 23,000 tenant and domestic help records from the North district and more than 10,000 records from the Central district have been digitised so far and shared with police authorities across India.

This large-scale verification exercise has significantly strengthened character and antecedent verification processes, reduced security risks, and enhanced preparedness for major public events.

During the verification process, detailed information is digitally recorded, including the premises identification number, personal details such as name, date of birth, and father’s name, Aadhaar and mobile numbers, full residential address, premises and user type, employment details (where applicable), photographs, and remarks.

Officers said the initiative ensures greater accuracy, accountability, and transparency in policing, marking a significant milestone in smart policing and digital governance.

The Delhi Police have appealed to citizens to cooperate with beat officers and local police teams during the verification drive to collectively ensure a safe and secure environment during the Republic Day celebrations.