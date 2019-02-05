Delhi: Govt’s free treatment scheme helped 1,700 accident victims

A year after the Delhi government started a scheme to provide free treatment to victims of accidents, burns and acid attacks in private hospitals, 1,727 accident victims and two acid attack victims were treated across the city, as per a reply to an RTI application.

Under the scheme, anyone falling under any of the three categories can be admitted in a private hospital in the city and the government will pay for their treatment. The patient will not be charged and private hospitals will be reimbursed by the government at set rates, for which bills have to be submitted. These bills are scrutinised by officials in the Health Department before being cleared.

According to a senior government official, the scheme was started to ensure that people are treated within the golden hour — the one hour after any accident when treatment is most effective in cases of traumatic injures. The scheme was passed by the Cabinet in December 2017 and implemented in February last year.

According to the RTI, the government disbursed Rs 3 crore to several private hospitals till December last year. Several bills, however, remain pending and are being scrutinised, the RTI reply stated. The implementation of the scheme, however, has not exactly been smooth. Several private hospitals wrote to the government in August last year, threatening to pull out of the scheme as their dues were not being cleared.

According to Nutan Mundeja, director, Health and Family Welfare, while hospitals had raised concerns earlier, no one has pulled out of the scheme yet.

“We have cleared 50% of the dues of hospitals over the past few months. In any case, according to a Supreme Court order, no hospital can refuse treatment to an accident victim,” she said.

According to sources, the government cleared the decks to allocate Rs 50 crore for the scheme in November last year. For now, the money is being taken out of the Delhi Arogya Kosh, which was set up to provide free medical tests and medicines to patients in private hospitals if the government cannot meet the demand.