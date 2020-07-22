Govt versus DU crisis deepens: Sisodia asks for legal proceedings, teachers push back over pay

DU said it is difficult to hold EC meet amid the pandemic DU said it is difficult to hold EC meet amid the pandemic

The tussle between the Delhi government and Delhi University has further intensified with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asking the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) Tuesday to initiate legal proceedings against the varsity for not following procedures for constitution of Governing Bodies in colleges funded by the AAP government.

On the other hand, anger against the Delhi government is growing among teachers over the delay in releasing grants for 12 colleges fully funded by the Delhi government, as a result of which many have not received salaries since May. The DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday threatening a protest on July 27.

BJP leaders Meenakshi Lekhi, Adesh Gupta and Ramvir Bidhuri also hit out at the Delhi government Tuesday over the delay.

In his letter dispatched Tuesday, Sisodia wrote, “The regularly constituted governing bodies of many of the colleges that are partially and fully funded by the Government of NCT of Delhi have not been reconstituted, and the colleges are functioning with truncated governing bodies since March, 2019.”

“I have been informed that despite repeated reminders directing the University of Delhi to send six names of nominees of Delhi government to the colleges concerned — Lakshmibai College, Kalindi College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Aditi College, Maharishi Valmiki College of Education, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College — the University has not sent the complete panel of names to the colleges concerned… few of these colleges have initiated the process of election of the chairperson even in the absence of a complete panel. This seems to indicate a conspiracy to cover up corruption in these colleges,” he added.

Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani, however, said 134 out 140 names sent by the government as their nominees had been approved: “With regard to six names, the Executive Council (EC) had some reservation, so they sent it back to the Delhi government for reconsideration. Now we have received the same six names again, with the demand that they be approved. But only the EC can do this, and for that an EC meeting needs to take place which is difficult due to Covid.”

The government’s decision not to release funds — barring Rs 18.75 crore released as first instalment on June 4 — has invited ire. The DUTA, in its letter to the CM Tuesday, wrote, “It is becoming very difficult to deal with the crisis month after month, caused by your unjust action of withholding grants citing flimsy excuses such as non-formation of governing bodies, paucity of funds or enquiries set up in a few colleges, for which the employees are not responsible.”

A government official said funds have been released for April-May, “but for June, the Deputy CM wanted to know the status of formation of governing bodies”.

“The college management has been playing around with the Delhi government. They are not forming GBs and they have created some posts on their own. If the Delhi government is funding them, there is need for some financial control also,” the official said.

