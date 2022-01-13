Govt uploads list; here’s how to find your nearest liquor shop in Delhi

With the Delhi government’s Excise Department uploading the list of liquor vends with addresses on its website, it has now become easier for people to locate the shops, several of which recently got new addresses.

Under the new liquor policy, all government-run shops have been shut as the government exited the liquor retail business. Many private shops have new addresses. While there were 843 private and government-run liquor shops earlier, and the plan was to keep the number same, only 543 are operational at present.

How to locate a liquor shop near you:

🔴 Open the web page https://delhiexcise.gov.in/Portal/licenceList.action on your device

🔴 In the Category section, select ‘Private Vend’

🔴 You can choose the district on the page as well

🔴 Alternately, you can pull up the entire list of the 543 vends

On the website, you can also look for hotels, restaurants and clubs that are licensed to serve alcohol.

Prices of foreign, Indian and country liquor, across brands, are also available on the website.