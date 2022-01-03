Delhi government to soon de-register 43 lakh petrol vehicles older than 15 years in city

The Delhi government has de-registered around 1 lakh diesel vehicles older than 10 years on January 1. Owners of these vehicles will now have to apply for no-objection certificates for re-registration in other states, scrap their vehicles in authorised scrapyards, or convert them into e-vehicles.

Officials in the transport department also warned owners of petrol vehicles older than 15 years and said these will also be de-registered in the coming days. There are around 43 lakh overage petrol vehicles, including 11 lakh cars and 32 lakh two-wheelers, said an official.

According to officials, the transport department has de-registered a total of 1,01,247 diesel vehicles that completed 10 years on Saturday. Of the total, 87,000 are cars. The rest are goods carriers, buses, commercial tractors that were registered between 2006 to 2011.

The department also strictly warned owners of such vehicles to not ply or park them on roads and public places, else the vehicles will be impounded by the enforcement team and sent to the scrapyard.

Following the order of the apex court and National Green Tribunal (NGT), the transport department issued an order on December 14 that all overage diesel vehicles will be de-registered from January 1.

“Complying with NGT order, the department has de-registered 1,01,247 diesel vehicles. Now, owners can get their vehicle scrapped and get a good price and a road tax exemption of up to 25% on their next purchase or can apply for NOC to sell or register in other states. NOC procedure is available on the transport department website and Delhi government portal. Besides, owners can convert their vehicle into electric mode through empanelled agencies approved by the transport department,” said an official.