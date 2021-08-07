Govt to sign MoU with firm for EV charging infra

When the policy was notified, the government had set a target of inducting 35,000 e-vehicles within a year, and 5 lakh e-vehicles in five years.

The Delhi government will soon sign a MoU with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to set up public charging infrastructure on all Delhi Transport Corporation properties, said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday. He was speaking at the ‘Delhi EV Forum’, a discussion organised by the Delhi government with stakeholders of the electric vehicle ecosystem. The forum was held to mark one year of notifying Delhi’s electric vehicle policy.

The discussion noted that the share of electric vehicles in new vehicle sales in Delhi has tripled from 1.2% between Aug 2019 and July 2020 to 3.3% between Aug 2020 and July 2021. During the same time, the number of electric two-wheelers has doubled from 1,013 to 2,243. When the policy was notified, the government had set a target of inducting 35,000 e-vehicles within a year, and 5 lakh e-vehicles in five years.

The virtual meeting was attended by Power Minister Satyendar Jain, Dialogue & Development Commission of Delhi vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah, participants from the e-vehicle sector, and other officials.

Delhi now has over 1,12,321 electric vehicles, said Gahlot.