scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Delhi govt to offer dose 3 of measles vaccine next year

The vaccine will be available in dispensaries across the city and an outreach programme by anganwadi workers will also be conducted, who will provide door-to-door facility for the same.

Under this, a third dose of the vaccine against measles and rubella will be given to children between 9 months and five years of age.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Delhi health state department is launching a measles and rubella vaccine programme from February 6next year, senior officials said Saturday. Under this, a third dose of the vaccine against measles and rubella will be given to children between 9 months and five years of age.

The vaccine will be available in dispensaries across the city and an outreach programme by anganwadi workers will also be conducted, who will provide door-to-door facility for the same.

“This will be a third dose over and above the routine immunisation programme which we conduct. The move has been taken under the measles elimination programme which will end in December 2023,” said a senior official.

The official added that the programme will conducted for four weeks and later, a sweeping activity will also be conducted for those left out.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In this Class 5 maths class, how numbers start to add up to hope
In this Class 5 maths class, how numbers start to add up to hope
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
More from Delhi

“A number of measles and rubella cases have been reported in the capital in the last two years. We wanted to start this campaign in 2019 but due to the pandemic, we could not,” the official added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-12-2022 at 05:10:16 am
Next Story

Mayor polls could be 2-way fight between AAP and BJP

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close