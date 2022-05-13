scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Govt to launch ‘Delhi Film Policy’ today

The policy also talks about a single window e-clearance for producers, which will be handled by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, sources said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 13, 2022 1:49:39 am
Delhi government, Delhi Film Policy, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe subsidies will be based on how much of the city is captured in the film and if the crew is hired from Delhi. The maximum subsidy amount will be Rs 3 crore, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said in February.

The Delhi government’s new film policy, which will give producers subsidies and discounts on hospitality services, will be launched Friday, officials said.

The decision to frame a policy that makes Delhi an attractive location for shooting movies was taken in February this year. The policy also talks about a single window e-clearance for producers, which will be handled by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, sources said.

The subsidies will be based on how much of the city is captured in the film and if the crew is hired from Delhi. The maximum subsidy amount will be Rs 3 crore, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said in February. Sisodia had said that an annual international film festival, along the lines of the one held in Goa, will also be introduced alongside the Delhi Film Excellence Awards.

“While many films are shot in Delhi, the process for clearances is time-consuming and convoluted. The aim is to make this simpler. This also ties in with the government’s employment budget plans. Delhi cannot have any heavy industries by law, and other areas need to be developed to generate employment. The new policy talks of giving subsidies of up to Rs 3 crore to make prospect of shooting in the city more appealing,” said an official who did not want to be named. Response to the application will be granted within 15 days, sources said.

