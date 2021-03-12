Delhi: Govt to kick off 75 yrs of Independence event at CP

Archival information on Delhi’s freedom fighters and the Indian Independence will also be displayed in CP’s Central Park, officials said. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Celebrations in Delhi for the 75th year of Indian independence will kick off with theatre performances, a flag march and tributes to freedom fighters at Connaught Place on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in his budget speech on Tuesday had clubbed the celebrations under the ‘deshbhakti’ head, saying that celebrations will be carried out through the year.

On Friday, theatre performances by fellows from the Sahitya Kala Parishad and a flag march by civil defence volunteers are supposed to start at 4.30 pm. Archival information on Delhi’s freedom fighters and the Indian Independence will also be displayed in the Central Park, officials said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev are expected to formally inaugurate the 75-week long celebration in the evening. While the celebrations will be open to public, only a limited number will be allowed keeping in mind Covid social distancing guidelines.

“The streets will come alive in the evening with performances hosted in collaboration with the Art and Culture Department of Delhi. The year will witness multiple events highlighting the city’s role in the freedom movement and its journey in the last 75 years, including the vision of Delhi in 2047, when India will complete its 100 years of Independence. Apart from the launch of the 75 weeks of celebrations, we will also mark the historic Dandi March of Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violence movement, which is a historical event of people’s resilience and will,” a statement issued by the government said.

Delhi Lt-Governor Anil Baijal also reviewed preparations for the celebrations and met the Chief Secretary and other senior officials.

Officials from the L-G office said he advised the Chief Secretary to constitute a state-level committee to plan and oversee the smooth implementation of events and programmes and stressed upon popularisation of the unknown and unsung heroes of the freedom movement associated with Delhi. He also said that people should be made aware of the various locations in Delhi associated with the Freedom Movement, officials said.

Baijal has also suggested that eminent citizens of the city be involved in the celebrations while observing the Covid guidelines.