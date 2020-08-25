Delhi govt to compensate farmers after fields submerged in water

At Rawta Village in Southwest Delhi; (below) The Indian Express report dated August 24. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Farmers in Southwest Delhi villages close to the Haryana border, whose fields have been submerged in water overflowing from Najafgarh drain since earlier this month, will be compensated by the Delhi government. Southwest Delhi district magistrate Rahul Singh told The Indian Express Monday, “We are assessing the extent of damage and preparing an assessment.”

The Indian Express had reported on Monday that around 1,000 acres of fields in Outer Delhi’s Rawta and adjoining villages, in which farmers were about to harvest their dhan crops, have been flooded with a mix of wastewater and rainwater from the Najafgarh drain.

After Wednesday’s heavy rain in Gurgaon, the city had pumped out excess water into the drain, which caused water to enter homes in Rawta. Water levels had not receded as of Monday morning, residents said, when government officials arrived to survey the damage.

Deepak Yadav, a resident of nearby Jhuljhuli village, said, “Officials spoke about providing compensation but did not tell us how this problem of flooding, which affects us every year, will be solved. They also did not say what would be done about waterlogging in (Rawta) village.”

He said villages nearby have also suffered damage and the government should devise a system through which the person working on the field, and not the one who leased it, is compensated.

