Govt to approach IGI on fliers from UK slipping out

The Delhi government will approach IGI Airport authorities over five Covid positive passengers from the United Kingdom going untraceable after landing in the national capital on Tuesday. While three were later found in Delhi, two were traced to Punjab and Andhra Pradesh respectively.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters that he came to know about the fliers slipping out from the airport from the newspapers. The Indian Express had on Thursday reported that the passengers were brought back to the city on Wednesday. “I saw it in the papers today. Flight operations and security come under the airport authorities. A person should not have moved out despite testing positive,” Jain told reporters.

On the role of the Delhi government-appointed nodal officer at the airport, he said, “We are quarantining all those who are testing positive. The matter (of slipping out) will be raised with the airport authorities.” A separate institutional facility has also been set up at the Lok Nayak Hospital for fliers from UK testing positive, Jain added.

The Delhi airport is managed and operated by the GMR group-led DIAL and its security is handled by the CISF. CISF DIG (IGI airport) Sachin Badshah said, “The CISF has no role on the arrival side. Personnel just facilitate the arriving passengers.”

(with PTI inputs)