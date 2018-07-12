Govt targets 1,000 electric buses by June 2019

DIMTS will be the project consultant. Archive DIMTS will be the project consultant. Archive

The Delhi Cabinet Wednesday gave its in-principle approval to introduce 1,000 low-floor electric buses in the capital, with the aim of introducing the fleet by June next year.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System Ltd (DIMTS) was the project consultant. It has been asked to submit its report within three months, said officials.

“Across the world, cities are switching to electric buses. Delhi will become the first city to introduce these buses in such a vast manner. Delhi was the first city to introduce CNG buses. But even those emit pollutants that have health implications,” said Sisodia.

Officials said that the transport department had sought the Cabinet’s approval to engage these 1,000 buses in the gross cost model of contracting under the cluster scheme — in order to ensure that the process of hiring project consultants for the technical detailing can be carried out.

