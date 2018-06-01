Govt submits to HC its plan to sterilise monkeys

Plan intends to curb monkey menace in city Plan intends to curb monkey menace in city

The Delhi government Thursday submitted in the High Court a year-long action plan along with a timeline to trap and sterilise monkeys in order to curb the simian menace in the national capital. The plan was placed before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, who said that the authorities shall be bound by their timeline and will have to implement it as per the plan.

The bench directed the committee of nine members, formed by it on September 2017, to draw up a projection of the expenses involved in the sterilisation of around 25,000 monkeys and submit the estimate to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change for approval.

The timeline was submitted in backdrop of the court’s order.

The plan states that it will trap the monkeys, sterilise them and will keep a watch on them after sterilisation as well.

Meanwhile, the Centre through its counsel Ripu Daman Singh Bhardwaj, submitted that the Wildlife Institute of India has applied for the requisite permission from authorities for testing the safety and efficacy of the imported immuno-contraceptive vaccine on monkeys.

The court’s direction and observation came on a PIL filed through advocate Meera Bhatia, seeking directions to the authorities to take steps to deal with the menace of monkeys and dogs.

