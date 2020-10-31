Govt seeks law dept help as police refuse to share FIRs on NE Delhi riots

Bhalla told the meeting that he will seek the Law department’s opinion on the police stand. Delhi Police had earlier written to the state government, saying it cannot share the 754 riot-related FIRs as they are “sensitive” in nature. (Express Archive)

The Delhi Home department has decided to seek the opinion of the Principal Secretary (Law) on the issue of Delhi Police refusing to share copies of FIRs related to the February riots with the elected government and a House panel.

The Home department has also been directed by the House panel to write to the police and demand an explanation on the absence of FIRs against BJP leader Kapil Mishra and the BJP West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh on their alleged role in stoking violence. The matter came up on October 28 during a meeting of the Delhi Assembly panel on welfare of minorities in the presence of its chairman Amanatullah Khan and Principal Secretary (Home) B S Bhalla.

Bhalla told the meeting that he will seek the Law department’s opinion on the police stand. Delhi Police had earlier written to the state government, saying it cannot share the 754 riot-related FIRs as they are “sensitive” in nature.

Police had also produced a 2011 circular to establish its stand. However, the panel disputed the stand of the police, saying the circular pertained to a specific case and that it does not govern other matters such as the February riots. Bhalla told the meeting that he will take the views of the Law department on the matter and explore the options available with the government on the FIR issue. The department will also flag the panel’s query on the absence of FIRs against Mishra and Singh, Bhalla said.

During the hearing, the panel played a clip in front of Home department officials showing alleged police complicity during the riots. In the clip, four policemen in riot gear can purportedly be seen entering and exiting a mosque multiple times, following which smoke starts billowing out of its premises.

As The Indian Express reported on October 9, the Home department had earlier flagged seven clips, including two of policemen purportedly throwing bricks alongside rioters and egging them on during the Northeast Delhi riots, with the police.

DCP (Northeast) had replied that action has been taken on three of the videos, while the rest “are being analysed and a report regarding the same will be submitted in due course of time after ascertaining location, and exact date and time”.

Meanwhile, the panel Wednesday also highlighted multiple cases of lapses in the Delhi government’s relief drive for riot victims. The Revenue department was directed to take corrective measures within a month.

