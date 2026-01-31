Govt schools in Delhi see higher dropout rate among boys at upper primary level, says study

In 2024-25, the report revealed, dropout among boys at the upper primary stage was 1.3%, higher than in 2023-24, when it was 0.6%.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew
2 min readNew DelhiJan 31, 2026 10:06 AM IST
Delhi government schools saw higher dropout rates among boys in 2024–25, especially at upper primary and secondary levels, a government report shows.
Delhi government schools saw a higher dropout rate among boys in 2024-25 compared to the previous academic year, even as the Capital sustained near-zero dropout at the primary level for a decade.

These findings are among the highlights of a recent report prepared by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics — the nodal department of National Capital Territory of Delhi for collection, compilation, analysis and presentation of statistical data and information.

Nationally, however, Delhi fared better at the upper primary level with an overall dropout rate of about 0.8%, placing it alongside Telangana, Maharashtra, Manipur and Goa, as per data supplied by the Union Education Ministry, which was quoted in the report. In contrast, states such as Nagaland (11.6%), Bihar (9.3%) and Meghalaya (7.8%) have recorded the highest upper primary dropout rates.

In the Capital, the dropout rate among boys became more pronounced at the secondary stage. In 2024-25, boys recorded a dropout rate of about 9.1% in Classes IX-X, while girls recorded around 5.8%.

Even as the dropout rate in the secondary schools has fallen from nearly 19% for boys and about 16% for girls in 2017-18 to 9.1% and 5.8%, respectively in 2024-25, many students are still leaving school before completing Class X.

“Delhi’s dropout patterns could reflect an older student population juggling school with work. But broader data from the Unified District Information System and the Education Ministry to track and monitor school education parameters shows overall enrolment falling nationally over the last three years. These trends are largely due to demographic changes,” a senior official said.

The government has flagged challenges in retaining students after the foundational years despite gains in the enrolments of girls and the number of teachers, the official said.

Officials said the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in the Capital is also examining the reasons behind student dropouts across school stages through an ongoing study.

Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

