Govt schools in Delhi see higher dropout rate among boys at upper primary level, says study

Delhi government schools saw higher dropout rates among boys in 2024–25, especially at upper primary and secondary levels, a government report shows. (File)

Delhi government schools saw a higher dropout rate among boys in 2024-25 compared to the previous academic year, even as the Capital sustained near-zero dropout at the primary level for a decade.

These findings are among the highlights of a recent report prepared by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics — the nodal department of National Capital Territory of Delhi for collection, compilation, analysis and presentation of statistical data and information.

In 2024-25, the report revealed, dropout among boys at the upper primary stage was 1.3%, higher than in 2023-24, when it was 0.6%.

Nationally, however, Delhi fared better at the upper primary level with an overall dropout rate of about 0.8%, placing it alongside Telangana, Maharashtra, Manipur and Goa, as per data supplied by the Union Education Ministry, which was quoted in the report. In contrast, states such as Nagaland (11.6%), Bihar (9.3%) and Meghalaya (7.8%) have recorded the highest upper primary dropout rates.