Govt schools in Delhi asked to send girl students for menstrual health and awareness campaign

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) Friday directed the heads of government schools in Delhi to make sure girl students of Class 8 and above, along with two teachers, attend the menstrual health and awareness campaign organised by the NGO Sacchi Saheli at Rajiv Chowk on February 4.

Sacchi Saheli, an NGO working to raise awareness and sensitisation regarding menstruation and “good touch and bad touch”, will celebrate the first ever National Menstrual Health and Awareness Day in the form of a ‘Period Fest’ and ‘Pad Yatra’ bearing the theme “Ab Pata Chalne Do”.

The circular further stated that all the transportation and refreshment expenditures will be borne by Management Committee (SMC) Fund.