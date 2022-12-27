Govt school teachers to be deployed at IGIA to enforce Covid protocol

The Delhi government has deployed around 39 teachers and staff from government schools at IGI Airport from December 31 to January 15 next year to ensure Covid protocol is followed. Schools are closed for winter break during this period.

The order was issued by Asheesh Kumar, SDM District Disaster Management Authority. The order stated that any non-compliance will attract action.

Ajay Veer Yadav, general secretary of the Government School Teachers’ Association, hit out at the order: “In the name of Covid and without any emergency and shortage of staff, teachers are being considered as reserve battalions. Putting them on duty at the airport is harassment and humiliation. The state school teachers association opposes this. We demand action from the L-G to withdraw this order.” When contacted, Amit Singla, Principal Secretary (Health), remained unavailable for comment.