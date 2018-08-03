Govt school student stabbed, juvenile apprehended: Delhi police

According to police, the accused juvenile stabbed the victim soon after morning prayers. According to police, the accused juvenile stabbed the victim soon after morning prayers.

An argument over a trivial issue between two students on Wednesday turned ugly, with one of them allegedly stabbing the other on Thursday morning. Police said the incident took place after morning prayers at a government school in east Delhi. According to Meghna Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), the victim is “admitted in a hospital and is out of danger”.

The DCP added that a case under relevant sections has been registered and the accused student, who studies in a different class, has been apprehended and sent to a juvenile home. “We are questioning him as to where he got the knife,” said Yadav.

According to police, the accused juvenile stabbed the victim soon after morning prayers. “By the time teachers stepped in to stop the fight, the juvenile had stabbed the student multiple times,” said a police officer. The victim sustained five cuts on his back and one on his hand, said police.

Students and teachers managed to catch hold of the accused and called police. “During investigation, it was found that both the boys had got into a fight over a minor issue a day earlier. The two used to be in the same class, but the accused juvenile failed last year. On Wednesday, the victim went to meet the accused when they had an argument over bullying,” said the officer.

“At the time, other students intervened and both were pacified. But the accused bore a grudge against him. On Thursday, he came to school with a knife in his bag and orchestrated the attack,” claimed the officer.

The victim’s family also alleged that the attack was pre-planned.

Police said the victim is below 18 years of age. However, they are verifying the age of accused who they suspect might be a major. “As of now, he has been sent to a juvenile home. His age is being verified,” said the officer.

The victim lives with his mother and two elder brothers near the school. His father died a few years ago, police said.

The principal of the school could not be reached for comment, despite repeated texts and calls by The Indian Express.

