Govt school kids get a taste of art with Delhi govt initiative

By Shivaditya Shrivastava

It began as a month-long workshop for children that saw economic and social barriers, slowly, but steadily break down. It finally culminated in an exhibition in the capital last week.

The Delhi government’s Sahitya Kala Parishad had organised the month-long summer art workshops, and the exhibition was on display from July 1-5. At the inauguration, Delhi Minister of Art, Culture and Languages, Manish Sisodia, said, “We have 2.5 lakh students passing out of school every year. Our aim is to provide the city with 2.5 lakh citizens with a taste in art and culture every year. While education develops an individual’s brain, it is the art, going beyond religious boundaries, that develops the heart.”

The workshops were organised across 52 centres in Delhi and included dance, fine art, music and folk arts. “What was interesting is that although the workshops were organised in government schools, there was a lot of participation from private schools as well. And you could, in the early days, see how the differences in society play out with these children. They sat separately and didn’t interact. But within days, the gaps were bridged,” said an official.

The exhibition, called Natkhat Utsav, was inaugurated by Sisodia on July 1. Among the 12 fine arts centres, the one at Janakpuri saw the most participants. Students whose work was on display said they were happy that their efforts paid off. They also added that this has motivated them to develop their skills more and create even better art next year.

